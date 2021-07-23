Poor paying price for ANC infighting

Once again, gullible victims of a former defunct system of atrocity, oppression and suppression are inoculated with a euphonic mood. The pernicious lie of a nonexistent unity has been set in motion. We are singing the national anthem and reminded of the fictitious rainbow nation, of the 1995 World Rugby Cup and of the 2010 soccer World Cup.

After the pooh brigade at Cape Town International Airport, people of low nobility were called to do operation clean-up. The so-called pooh war arose out of anger and frustration regarding poor sanitation services in the townships.

And now, after the latest unrest, blacks armed with God-gifted limbs and a throw-in of food parcels here and there, are at it again. In March 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa kick-started his presidency by calling the same poor of the poorest to clean up SA.

Overalls and aprons worn as garden boys and kitchen girls seem hard to depart us. Instead of commemorating June 16, Diepkloof residents evicted foreign nationals and looted their spaza shops. Drug dens were also raided in Operation Dudula.

We live in Animal Farm where hungry people loot to allay hunger pangs and are arrested. But when people in power loot out of pure greed and corruption, it’s their turn to "eat", which is commensurate with their Struggle for freedom. When the economic hymn book is opened for us all to sing, the black majority are excluded.

Years after the Rugby World Cup, we are still shedding tears for transformation. Business doors are closed and strategies of exclusivity are preserved. Fifa’s 2010 promises turned out to be a looting spree. Businessman Stanton Woodrush looted our Bafana Bafana patent. The massacre of the 20 blacks in Phoenix, Durban, is not a freak accident.

These are acts of embedded vestiges of the old apartheid regime. We are left with nothing to show for this ex parte unity. After the debris and rubble are removed, it will be a return to normality of poor service delivery. That’s a high price to pay for a factional infighting ruling party.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale