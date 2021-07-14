South Africa

ANC suspends Andile Lungisa for 18 months

By ANDISIWE MAKINANA - 14 July 2021 - 16:20
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been suspended by the provincial disciplinary committee.
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been suspended by the provincial disciplinary committee.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has suspended controversial former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa.

He has, however, appealed the decision to the party's national structures.

A letter signed by ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi reads: “This serves to inform you that Cde Andile Lungise has been suspended for 18 months by the provincial disciplinary committee, following his being charged for violating Rule 25.17.2. of the ANC constitution.

This suspension of membership follows his being charged by the ANC, after he was found guilty by a court of law on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on councillor Raino Kaiser, and the subsequent custodial sentence of two years without an option of a fine.”

The letter states that the provincial disciplinary committee has also directed Lungisa to attend anger management classes for 12 months as part of his rehabilitation process.

Ngcukaitobi said his office has been alerted that Lungisa has filed an appeal with the ANC's national disciplinary committee regarding the provincial disciplinary body's finding.

Jessie Duarte demands answers over ANC Youth League age cheating scandal

Luthuli House has been rocked by an age cheating scandal after it emerged that one of the leaders appointed to the ANCYL national youth task team ...
News
2 months ago

Debate on CR17 bank records is dishonest and hypocritical: Mbalula

'Zuma is not a saint. He was a disaster for this country,' said transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals