Don’t make the mistake of leaving poor out in cold

People who have nothing to eat have nothing to lose. It’s up to all of us to reflect, to commit and use our skills, our positions, influence and privilege to serve the nation and deal with abject poverty, to make sure that people are not left out in the cold as scavengers of any arising opportunity, no matter how dirty or risky it is.

When you sit in those government and municipal offices, banks, education and healthcare jobs, please know and perform your role in relation to the hopes of the masses. Otherwise no-one is safe in SA.

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire,UK