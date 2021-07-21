Letters

Save kids from begging abuse at intersections

By Reader Letter - 21 July 2021 - 09:33
A man begging around Sterling High school in the Eastern Cape.
A man begging around Sterling High school in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Michael Pinyana

We understand that poverty is on the rise, but begging on street corners with children should be stopped.

It is winter now and the sight of these children in the company of women begging at the robots is unpleasant and probably unlawful. How come the law does not protect those children?

This is total child abuse by both society and the state, which should be protecting its children. I see this injustice mostly around shopping malls in Roodepoort suburbs of Ruimsig, Strubenvalley and Florida. 

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

How poverty threatens the future of the country's young

Seeing images of children caught up in the looting and violence that have hit our country is heartbreaking. It is a devastating reflection of how ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

Citizens have seen lack of punishment for rampant looting by political elite

Last week, we saw thousands of people going on looting and plunder spree sparked by what was supposed to be protests against the jailing of former ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Sharing my story of how I grew up is not romanticising poverty

Sometime this year I shared a social media post relaying my story about growing up in a rural village and making it into the boardroom. This ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?