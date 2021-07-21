Save kids from begging abuse at intersections

We understand that poverty is on the rise, but begging on street corners with children should be stopped.

It is winter now and the sight of these children in the company of women begging at the robots is unpleasant and probably unlawful. How come the law does not protect those children?

This is total child abuse by both society and the state, which should be protecting its children. I see this injustice mostly around shopping malls in Roodepoort suburbs of Ruimsig, Strubenvalley and Florida.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village