SABC, SIU demand payments made to 53 musicians by Hlaudi Motsoeneng, other managers

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine other former executives are expected to appear before the Special Tribunal as the public broadcaster and the Special Investigating Unit seek to recover R2.5m that was allegedly inappropriately paid to a number of musicians.

The allegation by the SABC and the SIU is that these former executives authorised payments to a number of music legends.

The SABC and SIU have approached the tribunal to recover this amount. They allege the money was not budgeted for and the payment did not comply with regulatory framework on procurement. It was also not in line with legislative prescripts including the Public Finance Management Act.

The one-off payments of R50,000 were made to 53 music legends for the role they played during the liberation struggle.

Among those paid were the late Steve Kekana, musician and actress Mara Louw and kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate.

Motsoeneng and the nine other former SABC executives are expected to be represented at the tribunal by their lawyers in a virtual hearing.

The other executives are former acting CFO Audrey Raphela, former group executive for sport Solly Motsweni, former group executive for radio Leslie Ntloko, former group executive for TV Nomsa Piliso, former news and current affairs executive Simon Tebele, former executive of corporate affairs Bessie Tugwana, former general manager: commercial Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi, former general manager: operations Nompumelelo Phasha and former group acting CEO James Aguma.

TimesLIVE