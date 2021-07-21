Political parties must find lasting solutions for SA

Mr President and all political leaders, please find lasting solutions to what is happening in the country before citizens start fighting one another.

People are now damaging their own business properties, creating more unemployment in their areas. Later, when all this mayhem is done, they will start to regret it and then begin to migrate to the towns or townships where there are still malls and other businesses to look for employment and business opportunities.

When that migration begins, it will create more social tension between residents as preferences will now be given to those coming from the areas where looting and vandalism occurred, claiming they have work experience, further disadvantaging residents who never destroyed properties in their areas.

This is not a prophecy but a potential problem we are going to face in future. We do not want to see this situation turning into tribal, racial, xenophobic or inter-provincial challenges.

For now it looks fashionable, hence people are copying wrong behaviour, but this thing has a snowball effect if not properly addressed.

Policy reforms from the local to national sphere are needed to address the triple challenges: unemployment, Inequality and poverty.

It is in moments like these when political parties in parliament need to set aside their differences and agree on policies which will turn around the country for the benefit of everyone. These 27 years of democracy have proven that the "better life" dream needs to be realised as in yesterday.

It can only be realised if all current policies are reformed to benefit South Africans.

Nsizwaya Mabutho, Mashishing, Mpumalanga