Tik Tok has cancelled user account, removed harmful posts

Stellenbosch University condemns racist videos made in its name

Stellenbosch University (SU) management has condemned a racist TikTok account which used the institution’s name and logo to publish racially offensive posts.



In a communique released yesterday to its staff members and students, the university slammed the account under the name @stellenbosch.university which released two videos – one describing a black man as a “poor k****” and the other showing scenes of a burning building with the caption “The k****s tried to burn our school…”..