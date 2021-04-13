South Africa

Tik Tok has cancelled user account, removed harmful posts

Stellenbosch University condemns racist videos made in its name

13 April 2021 - 10:42
Mpho Koka Journalist

Stellenbosch University (SU) management has condemned a racist TikTok account which used the institution’s name and logo to publish racially offensive posts.

In a communique released yesterday to its staff members and students, the university slammed the account under the name @stellenbosch.university which released two videos – one describing a black man as a “poor k****” and the other showing scenes of a burning building with the caption “The k****s tried to burn our school…”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X