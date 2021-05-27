Letters

Who must protect state property?

By reader letter - 27 May 2021 - 09:11
Waiting rooms which have been vandalised at Kliptown station in Soweto.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

Does public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan have oversight over the public structures of the former state-owned enterprises of the former bantustans of Transkei and Ciskei?

The properties are now under the management of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and the media recently reported how those buildings had been captured by certain individuals. Some of these people are known freedom fighters. They are now stealing from the same people they purport to have fought for.

The irony of their self-aggrandisement knows no bounds. But it is also the state's fault for lacking the energy to guard and protect public property. Russia has the FSB to combat counter-revolutionary tendencies and sabotage. The US has the department of justice and FBI for the same purpose. 

Our friends in China and Cuba have firing squads to deal with those found guilty of sabotage and stealing from the people.

The point is that nations who are keen to protect their sovereignty and constitutions build the capacity to develop strong teeth to bite. What about us?

Nomzamo Phazi Mpinga, Mthatha

