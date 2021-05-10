'Life is hard without power'
Substation vandalism plunges parts of Soweto in the dark
Residents of several areas in Soweto have been left in the dark for more than a week after a substation was severely vandalised over a week ago, leaving hundreds of households in the cold.
The vandalism of the Jabavu substation, which Eskom said was one of the worst, has left Central Western Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City without electricity since April 31...
