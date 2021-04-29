Education can help curb HIV-Aids

"We are the generation that can stop the spread of HIV and AIDS." Does that ring a bell? Of course it does, you have heard those words before. But the big question is, how? If we want to successfully achieve this goal, sex education should be introduced and taught in schools as a subject and not a chapter.

It's a very sensitive subject, so it must be treated with sensitivity. Today children get infected before even completing matric because they lack information or they are scared to talk about sex with an adult because it's taboo.

It shouldn't matter how old a person is, children engage in sexual activities very early in life, which is something we have little or no control over, but we can leverage it to ensure that children are absolutely aware of the implications and complications that sex may bring into their lives.

If a child is taught maybe from grade 5 about sex and its negative factors, they will grow up with that knowledge in mind, which can play a vital role in ensuring that we indeed stop the spread of HIV and Aids. Knowledge instilled when one is young works more positively and better than when one is old.

For example, we have all the medications to help us stop the spread but people are so naive. For instance, one would say they will never take a pill "PrEP" because they're not sick when that pill was created for HIV negative people who are at risk of contracting the virus; but they won't take the pill because they are not sick, so how are we going to stop the spread with such mentality?

Consolation Mathebula, Rolle, Bushbuckridge