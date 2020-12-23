Is casual sex in a time of the coronavirus a good idea?

Over the past few months, we have all been adjusting to the idea of “the new normal” — working from home, wearing masks, and minimising our social exposure.

As South Africa has moved down in lockdown levels, we are interacting with others more than we have done for the majority of 2020.

And with December (the official month of Big Days) on the horizon, it’s easy to slack off on the social distancing and Covid-19 preventative measures that have governed our behaviour this year.

What is the risk?

After spending most of 2020 in varying stages of isolation, many people may be feeling a heightened need for human intimacy. However, as Alex Abad-Santos writes in Vox, “Sex with people you don’t live with, one-night stands, and friends with benefits all heighten [the risk of Covid-19 infection]”.

It’s another factor to consider if you are going to be meeting new people, dating or engaging in casual sex — along with the other precautions that have become second nature to (most of) us by now. Along with awareness of the risks of HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and being mindful of personal safety, it is critical to consider the risks of Covid-19 infection as well.

It might be safe to say that this consideration should come easily at this point — after all, being closer than 1.5m from a stranger while grocery shopping is risky. Getting up close and very personal with someone you’ve just met is more than likely dangerous. Are you sure you can trust that your new partner has not been exposed to the virus? And, more importantly, are you sure that they would tell you if they had?

While there are growing movements in support of sex positivity, they are still relatively small and niche and, as a result, there is often a fair amount of shame associated with sex. With the added complexities of not wanting people to know that you are engaging in risky behaviour during a pandemic — and the fear of being judged — we could see sex shaming increase. But you don’t need to feel shame for wanting to have sex (regardless of the pandemic), instead you need to arm yourself with information to take as many precautions as you can.

Is it totally off the table?

“The pandemic has ushered in an era of radical honesty — not just with potential partners, but also with ourselves,” writes Mashable’s Anna Iovine. She goes on to highlight how, while the risks of STIs and unplanned pregnancy still exist, and we know how to handle them, the risk of Covid-19 exposure can be difficult to mitigate against. It is an unprecedented time and uncharted territory to navigate with someone you might just have met.

That risk is further influenced by an individual’s reaction to the virus itself. “For those with low levels of concern, we’re likely to see them going about their intimate lives as usual, with some perhaps even becoming more sexually active for a while in order to make up for lost time,” says Justin Lehmiller, psychologist and and author of Tell Me What You Want The Science of Sexual Desire and How it Can Help You Improve Your Sex Life.