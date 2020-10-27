Awareness drive for breast cancer leaves rural women out

It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and questions around its reach are important to ponder. Who is the awareness really for?

Much of the awareness is predominately in English, while cancer centres are mostly in urban areas. The result – women in rural areas struggle to receive and understand the life-saving messages.

Accessibility remains a huge challenge to both diagnosis and treatment. Once diagnosed, black women must contend with many other socioeconomic challenges that limit receiving treatment, even if it is free at public health-care institutions.

Women in the Northern Cape and parts of North West, for example, have to travel to Kimberley to access treatment. Kuruman has a satellite facility, but with limited resources and staff. Most poor rural black women cannot afford travelling to Kimberley because of extreme poverty.

A 2019 study by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group shows that 55.5% of the population survives on R40.90 per person per day. SA is also the most unequal society in the world, with black women making up an overwhelming number of the poor and marginalised. When they are diagnosed with breast cancer, they have the burden of having to pit bread-and-butter issues against their concerns.

Breast cancer awareness and education needs to be scaled up in the black communities to also consider these socioeconomic limitations. Greater focus on primary healthcare is also needed for speedy referral for screening and diagnostic tests. These interventions are still largely lacking, partly because of the myths around who is affected by cancer. The misconception that cancer is a disease that only affects white people still persists despite the growing incidences among black women. One reason influencing this racialised idea of the illness might be that there are seemingly higher incidences of breast cancer among white women.