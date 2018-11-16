Durex is giving out free condoms

Popular condom brand is fighting the epidemic of HIV/ Aids in Africa. Durex has partnered with global non- profit organisation (RED) to raise money for the global HIV/Aids fund.

It has launched its red bus which started a road show in October, already stopping in Tembisa and Braamfontein to name a few. Their next stops will take place over the next two days. The red bus is aimed at launching the specially marked (DUREX)RED condom packs where proceeds will go to the global fund. They are also set to provide sex education and promote condom use by distributing over 150 000 free condoms.

According to sex and reproductive specialist, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng the HIV/Aids epidemic in Gauteng is rising.

“Gauteng is home to about a quarter of South Africa’s people, 17.6% of whom are living with HIV/AIDS,” she says.

Residents will be encouraged to participate and and support this fight by signing the (DUREX)RED pledge wall. All funds raised by this activation will go to the Keeping Girls in School programme in the country.

On World Aids day this year, a round table event will take place showcasing the public and private partnerships part of this campaign. A global donation of five million dollars will also go to the global fund.