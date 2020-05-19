Collaboration a key weapon in the search for an HIV vaccine

World Aids Vaccine Day is observed annually on May 18 to educate communities around the world about the importance of HIV vaccine research.

Despite the undeniable success of antiretroviral therapy (ART) in improving the lives and life expectancy of people living with HIV, the virus continues to wreak havoc in our population.

While new infections have gone down from a peak of 16,000 infections per day in 1997 to just over 4,500 per day, worryingly an additional 1.7-million people became newly infected with HIV in 2018, increasing the total number of people living with the virus worldwide to 38-million. This is an untenable situation.

Global efforts have ensured that 25-million people are currently receiving ART. Unfortunately, ART does not eradicate HIV. The virus rebounds soon after treatment is interrupted, regardless of how long a person has taken it.

This is because HIV persists in cells and tissues, even during treatment, in what is called the viral reservoir. Moreover, the reality is that all antiretroviral drugs have potential toxicity, and access to treatment for everyone remains challenging and comes with a huge economic burden.

In addition, infection with HIV is still a cause of stigmatisation and, in many cases, discrimination.