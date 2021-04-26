It's easy to start building wealth on the bourse

The question is whether most blacks benefit from JSE’s growth? The answer is a simple no because blacks are not buying shares because in their mind shares are for the rich.

But the opposite is true. There are a number of instruments that allows you to buy and sell shares in the comfort of your own home.

As the name says, EasyEquities makes it easy for anyone who wants to buy and sell shares from any company that is listed on the JSE. Just register on its app and start creating your own wealth.

• Ernest Ungulani, e-mail