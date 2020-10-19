Opinion

Covid-19 has exposed the slow pace of change in SA

Resilience and posture of black business defining transformation

By Monde Ndlovu - 19 October 2020 - 07:18



SA is limp wristed from unclear definitions and objectives that are used at different moments to drive ambiguous agendas. SA lacks a clear definition of transformation, and thus every organ of change abdicates its role in shaping the country in a progressive direction...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X