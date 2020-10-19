Covid-19 has exposed the slow pace of change in SA
Resilience and posture of black business defining transformation
SA is limp wristed from unclear definitions and objectives that are used at different moments to drive ambiguous agendas. SA lacks a clear definition of transformation, and thus every organ of change abdicates its role in shaping the country in a progressive direction...
