Passion for saving sees Likotsi become first woman to own a mutual bank

'Even after getting into the job market I lived like a student to save money'

Nthabeleng Likotsi was raised by a business-oriented family in Botshabelo in the Free State, where her parents ran a uniforms manufacturing enterprise.



Her family's business acumen rubbed off on her and her five siblings who are all entrepreneurs. Likotsi, 36, is a founder of Young Women in Business Network (YWBN) through which she made history by becoming the first woman to own a mutual bank in SA after receiving approval from the SA Reserve Bank (SARB)...