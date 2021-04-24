JSE fires Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba
The JSE has fired Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind of the murder of his heavily pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule.
“Ntuthuko Shoba is no longer an employee,” the JSE confirmed on Friday.
“The JSE has assisted the SAPS in their investigation and it will continue to fully co-operate with the investigative authorities if and when required to do so.”
TimesLIVE reported previously that Shoba was employed as an analyst at the stock exchange.
Shoba was arrested in February after his alleged accomplice Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to killing Pule, turned state witness.
During Pule's bail application in court on Thursday it was revealed that investigating officer Bongani Gerald Mpete said in a statement that information was obtained from JSE personnel. It confirmed that on May 26 a call was made by Shoba from a JSE landline connected to a cellphone.
“I was able to establish that the said mobile connected to JSE was not registered in the applicant’s name and it was used to contact Mr Malephane several times between the period of May 20 and June 14 2020,” read the statement.
“It became apparent from the investigations that [Shoba] used the unregistered mobile phone not only to contact Mr Malephane, but, inter alia, the deceased [Pule].”
On May 29 Shoba called Malephane 11 times.
According to records, on June 4, when Pule went missing, Shoba contacted Malephane 23 times using the unregistered sim card.
“It is common cause that the deceased was at the applicant’s residence that day.
“The data indicates that before the arrival of the deceased at his residence, the applicant communicated with Mr Malephane 11 times and the last time being 14 minutes before her arrival,” the court heard.
“The call data also indicates that at all times in the presence of the deceased [Pule], the applicant [Shoba] communicated with Mr Malephane eight times and the last time being a minute, if not seconds, before the said Jeep took her away,” Mpete said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.