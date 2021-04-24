JSE fires Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba

The JSE has fired Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind of the murder of his heavily pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule.

“Ntuthuko Shoba is no longer an employee,” the JSE confirmed on Friday.

“The JSE has assisted the SAPS in their investigation and it will continue to fully co-operate with the investigative authorities if and when required to do so.”

TimesLIVE reported previously that Shoba was employed as an analyst at the stock exchange.

Shoba was arrested in February after his alleged accomplice Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to killing Pule, turned state witness.

During Pule's bail application in court on Thursday it was revealed that investigating officer Bongani Gerald Mpete said in a statement that information was obtained from JSE personnel. It confirmed that on May 26 a call was made by Shoba from a JSE landline connected to a cellphone.