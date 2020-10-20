Joburg stock exchange fines Steinhoff R13.5m for breaching listing requirements

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) said on Tuesday it would fine scandal-hit Steinhoff International R13.5m for breaching listing requirements, including by publishing false and misleading information.

Steinhoff has endured hefty losses and a stream of lawsuits since revealing holes in its accounts in December 2017, the first sign of a fraud estimated to total $7 billion and from which it is still battling to recover.

The JSE said that the company's financial reports during 2016, 2015 and some prior financial periods did not comply with international financial reporting standards and was "incorrect, false and misleading in material aspects".