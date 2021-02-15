Business

KPMG's SA arm to stop offering 'non-audit-related services'

By Reuters - 15 February 2021 - 14:07
KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over work it did for a company owned by the Gupta family
KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over work it did for a company owned by the Gupta family
Image: The Times / Alon Skuy

Global auditor KPMG's SA arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations here.

KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over work it did for a company owned by the Gupta family, who have faced accusations of using their links to former President Jacob Zuma to unduly influence government decisions and the awarding of tenders, and over the collapse of small lender VBS Mutual Bank.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

A number of firms, including Barclays Africa and Sibanye-Stillwater, and the national government have stopped using KPMG.

KPMG said in a statement the decision applied to its audit clients listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and that it volunteered to stop offering non-audit-related services to prevent perceptions of conflicts of interest.

Non-audit-related services include consulting, business analysis, and legal or expert services unrelated to the audit.

"While this is an area that is typically already very well managed by audit committees, the objective of such a move is to help restore trust in the profession, as it removes any perception of conflicts of interest with our audit work for listed entities," said KPMG chief executive Ignatius Sehoole.

VBS case postponed as more arrests loom

The VBS Mutual Bank court case has been postponed to January 2021 as the state wants to add more charges and more accused.
News
4 months ago

Standard Bank cut ties with Gupta companies after spotting dodgy transactions, inquiry told

Standard Bank flagged millions of rands in suspicious transactions between between Transnet and the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital in 2014 - which ...
News
1 year ago

DA refers KPMG to Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

“The firm’s actions have cast a dark shadow over the audit profession‚ which has a vital role to play in the fight against corruption."
News
2 years ago

KPMG SA is set to get a new CEO

KPMG South Africa is set to get a new leader‚ the company said on Wednesday.
Business
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X