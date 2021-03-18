MPs put country first on Mkhwebane matter

On Tuesday parliament voted for the inquiry into the fitness of the public protector to hold office.

The motion was tabled by the DA and the ANC supported it. This has somehow raised questions as to whether the ANC is working with the DA or not. This kind of question is misleading, because it leaves out the context of the matter.

For some time now, we have seen and heard some leaders of the ANC raising points of discomfort with the manner in which the public protector was dealing with some issues. She has been seen to be serving a certain political agenda and bias to a particular faction in the ANC. This on its own is enough ground for impeachment.

We can't have a public protector who is always fighting factional battles, a public protector who can't be impartial and who is serving certain individuals because she has a political agenda against the other. In fact, she was never fit to hold office from the beginning.

The worst thing is that even her colleagues in the field of law are doubting her. They view her as someone who doesn't understand law. It is as if someone was writing law exams for her at university because she is always found on the losing side of legal arguments.

It was therefore not wrong for the ANC MPs to support the motion. Those MPs put the interests of the country ahead of so-called political correctness.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein