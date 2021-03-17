Court rulings created a seesawing effect between those who support Busi and those opposing her

Swinging pendulum of trust in public protector

No South African will disagree that the most heavily criticised Chapter 9 institution in recent times is the office of the public protector, led by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.



Five years ago, the National Assembly endorsed advocate Mkhwebane's candidacy as the fourth public protector with an overwhelming majority vote. Since then, a litany of adverse court rulings created a seesawing effect between those who support her and those who vehemently oppose her continuation as public protector...