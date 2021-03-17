Court rulings created a seesawing effect between those who support Busi and those opposing her
Swinging pendulum of trust in public protector
No South African will disagree that the most heavily criticised Chapter 9 institution in recent times is the office of the public protector, led by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Five years ago, the National Assembly endorsed advocate Mkhwebane's candidacy as the fourth public protector with an overwhelming majority vote. Since then, a litany of adverse court rulings created a seesawing effect between those who support her and those who vehemently oppose her continuation as public protector...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.