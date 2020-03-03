Those attacking judiciary have skeletons in closets

The attack on the judiciary by various leaders is a clear indication of the bankrupt and sadist nature of this venomous assault on our hard-won democracy.

The judiciary is one of the main pillars of democracy and is essential to peaceful and orderly development of society. A judge has to deliver justice in a fearless and impartial manner.

Judges have to be fearless preachers so as to preserve the independence of the judiciary, which is necessary for the survival of democracy.

The response of the ill-informed is a reckless attempt to browbeat the judiciary. There is no reason for any clean politician to fear a judiciary that is strong, fearless and independent.

Farouk Araie, Benoni