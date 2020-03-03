Motshekga is messing up our children's education

Under the current minister of education Angie Motshekga, who has been at the helm of this ministry longer than any of the previous ministers, the most shocking things unheard of in other parts of the world have happened.

The matric pass mark was reduced to 30%. Next, the pass mark for mathematics was reduced to 20% if pupils have passed other subjects. And now we hear of 52 learners who were promoted to grade 12 but are now being demoted to grade 11, apparently because they never qualified to proceed to grade 12 in the first place.

What is all this and what does it say about the standard of our education? This is embarrassing, not to say anything about three to four pupils sharing a desk and text books.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand