Eastern Cape needs drought relief

Mr President, I appeal to you and your government to declare the Eastern Cape a drought disaster area. There is no rain, and therefore a shortage of water. Grazing lands are dry and pale, while livestock is dying.

This causes suffering to small-scale farmers and ordinary people.

Farming is an important investment for many Africans, and to some the only means of survival. When there is no water there is no life for many people in the Eastern Cape.

The PAC proposes that a drought relief fund be established and co-ordinated by all spheres of government (local, provincial and national).