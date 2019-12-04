Make it desirable for teachers to be at state schools

At the moment, many previous model C schools use various mechanisms to raise funds to pay salaries over and above what the department of education is paying.

This is to attract and very often retain teachers for the obvious benefit for children and society and therefore, the country.

Good teachers are in high demand, both overseas and in the private schools and therefore, schools have to find ways of keeping them by topping up their salaries.

Government is now introducing legislation to make these top-ups illegal.

The logic being that the poorer schools can't afford it and therefore the better teachers move away from the schools.

The government created the mess by closing down teacher training colleges. It created the conditions which makes emigration more attractive and now wants to dumb down the schools.