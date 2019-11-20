BREAKING | Africans Unite concert cancelled due to public outcry over Burna Boy's inclusion

Anti-xenophobia concert Africans Unite has been cancelled following public outcry over Nigerian megastar Burna Boy being featured on the line-up.

On Wednesday morning, organisers Phambili Media confirmed that after engagement with Burna Boy’s management a decision to withdraw his name from the line-up was taken.

As a result, both legs of the concert that were scheduled for Hillcrest Quarry, Cape Town, on November 23 and Sun Arena, Pretoria, November 24 were cancelled.

“With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed. We then decided to cancel the concert. The safety of all attendees, artists and crew comes first,” the statement read.