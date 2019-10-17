SA musos weave something magical into fabric of life

With new artists being exposed at a younger age we understand our responsibility to guide them on their journey to success. It's an ethos that makes us proud of our work with legends like Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Jonathan Butler and Mango Groove (who've been with us for 30 years).

And we're doing the same to establish more icons like Paxton, Jeremy Loops, Lungisa, The Parlotones, Nathi Mankayi, Lection and Yanga, to literally name only a few.

Our commitment to supporting the growing pool of musical talent is also why Idols SA has held a relationship with us since 2016: our artists become part of a larger musical community that we regard as our family.

We're not only there to get them air time and exposure - we believe our role is increasingly to equip them for the professional challenges they'll undoubtedly face in the future and enable them to build resilience into their lives. It's a responsibility we take very seriously and regard as a privilege.

This resilience we speak of is not sexy or glamourous. It's not the stuff stars often talk about. And it's why we focus on it as an aspect of artist management: encouraging financial prudence and planning.

It's important for our artists to make sure they have a proper will, succession planning, and are registered with relevant collection societies that may also have facilities like funeral plans, investment portfolios and retirement plans to support them when they're needed.

Although music is our business, at Gallo we do our best to equip our artists as business people.

For every aspiring musician [or family member of an aspiring musician] our strongest advice would be to start planning for the financial future from the moment they get signed.

Use your talent to build wealth into your life as anyone else would do in any other profession.

Plan for your retirement.

For every South African, our appeal to you is to support local genius - buy their music, stream their songs, play their songs on the radio and go to their concerts.

They will weave something magical into the fabric of your life.

*Cowling is general manager of Gallo Record Company