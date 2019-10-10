Just let Chief justice Raymond Zondo do his work

The taxpayers of this country do not have a spokesperson called Julius Malema. South Africans have been robbed blind by corrupt politicians. Let judge Zondo and his team do their job. - Sikhumbuzo Manyoni

Punish killers equally

On September 20, the president said there'll be no bail and parole offered to those who kill women and children. But why is the president not treating all killers equally irrespective of who the victim is? - Siphiwe Msimanga

Some leaders have no clue

Some political leaders have no clue why they were elected in the first place. They think that to be a good leader you must be arrogant, disruptive, hate other leaders and champion destruction. - Johane

Few artists know their role

There are few real artists in the SA creative sector but more fame-seeking individualist entertainers. There is lack of knowledge on the role of art and the artist's responsibility towards development of society's consciousness. Me first and all-for-me culture, untrustworthy sector leadership, jealousy, love for instant gratification and slavery production budgets offered by broadcasters to producers who are in turn more profit-driven are the order of the day. The centre pillar of lies cannot hold. - Jerry Tsie