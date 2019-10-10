ANC's CR17 faction must be probed for tax compliance

Any normal adult without mental issues can deduce that the CR17 faction in the ANC never even thought of tax implications in their money splashing.

The police, Sars commissioners and the head of the National Prosecuting Authority should definitely be initiating a follow-up on this matter without being pushed.

That would definitely be in line with the president's spirit of Thuma Mina, "fighting corruption" and fixing this broken country.

But like the media and the same as they do with the elicit flow of untaxed money from SA, they will definitely ignore this serious tax matter because of who is involved. Very toxic!

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK