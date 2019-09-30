'Ramaphoria' has faded , says president Ramaphosa

The "Ramaphoria" that had the nation booming with hope almost two years ago has faded, President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted.

In a newly launched weekly newsletter titled From the Desk of the President released today, Ramaphosa says reality quickly set in after people realised that there were no quick fixes to issues the country was grappling with such as the high unemployment rate.

“Much of the confidence that the country had 20 months ago has dissipated as the reality of the problems we face became clearer,” writes Ramaphosa.

“This confidence was born out of the hope that we would quickly undo the damage that was done over a number of years. Implementing change does take time.”

Ramaphosa took over from former president Jacob Zuma in February 2018 after Zuma was pressured to resign.

Zuma’s tenure, described by many as "nine wasted years" were clouded by allegations of corruption, growing unemployment, especially among the youth, as well as weakening business confidence that negatively impacted on the economy.