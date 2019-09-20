Every new law seems to strip away our freedom

First it was the abolition of corporal punishment in schools, and we all know what the consequences of that were - the turning of tables where the pupils started meting out physical punishment against teachers.

Some parents seemed to support the actions of their children while vehemently opposed to any teacher who would, out of the frustration of not finding cooperation from the pupils, end up resorting to outlawed corporal punishment. Some teachers have been killed by pupils, leading to others leaving the profession.

As if this was not enough, the courts have now declared spanking of children by their parents a crime; spare the rod and spoil the child. Cry the beloved country. Every new law seems to be determined to destroy this country while taking away any freedom we had hoped we might enjoy.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa