Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced “the most comprehensive and most expensive” safety plan in the province's history‚ with 3‚000 new law enforcement and metro police officers.

The R1bn-a-year project will include an early childhood development plan for 10‚000 at-risk youngsters which will support them and their caregivers from “conception to two years old”.

Unveiling the plan on Thursday during an event at Cape Town Stadium‚ Winde said every member of his provincial cabinet would have a safety responsibility.

They would be responsible‚ among other things‚ for addressing spatial design and environmental conditions which were factors contributing to violent crime.

This was an attempt to halve the Western Cape's murder rate‚ which stood at 60 per 100‚000.