Let's preserve human dignity and remember how valuable life is
Sixty innocent people are murdered every day in Mzansi.
These brutal statistics should keep us awake at night. Brazen criminals mock and scoff at the law.
Our nation was founded on the belief that every human being has rights, dignity and value.
On national sanctity of Human Rights Day, we underscore our commitment to building a culture of life where all individuals are welcomed in life and protected by law.
We must always preserve human dignity and remember that human life is a gift from the Creator.
We live in a culture of death torn by wanton violence on the meek and weak. Life is treated as if it were cheap, and many are the threats to the dignity of human life.
A woman is raped every 26 seconds in this country. Last year, 2,771 women were murdered in our country.
A total of 1,014 children were also murdered.
Precisely, the taking of one human life by another means that the murderer has effectively, morally and theologically forfeited his own right to live.
The death penalty is intended to affirm the value [and] sanctity of every single human life, and thus by the extremity of the penalty to make that visible to all.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.