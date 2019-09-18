Let's preserve human dignity and remember how valuable life is

Sixty innocent people are murdered every day in Mzansi.

These brutal statistics should keep us awake at night. Brazen criminals mock and scoff at the law.

Our nation was founded on the belief that every human being has rights, dignity and value.

On national sanctity of Human Rights Day, we underscore our commitment to building a culture of life where all individuals are welcomed in life and protected by law.

We must always preserve human dignity and remember that human life is a gift from the Creator.