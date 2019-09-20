Abuse disguised as discipline

It is shocking how children are abused in the name of discipline by their parents and relatives.

A video which circulated on social media last year showed a woman abusing her child because he lost his school shoes. In the footage, the woman can be heard shouting at her son in Sepedi, while others were watching. She whipped him while he kicked frantically and fell to the ground.

"You're sorry? What will you wear to school tomorrow? Show me your shoes. You can't lose your shoes. Do you want to die or give me the shoes?" the mother yelled.

Watching that video left my heart shattered. We still have children who are abused like this.

Children make mistakes, but there will never be a justifiable reason for such punishment.