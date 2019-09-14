Stats show we're living in a war zone

Minister of police Bheki Cele released the country's crime statistics yesterday, and they were not shocking at all.

They were not shocking because since last year we have been hearing a lot about femicide, rapes and murders in the country. It is shocking that sexual assault cases have increased by 4.5% between April last year and May this year.

Murder rate has increased by 3.9% during the same period, and in the process 21,022 people were murdered.

We must also bear in mind that these are the numbers that are recorded. Remember, many sexual offence cases are not reported because of some reasons.