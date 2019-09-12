Only a professional police force will help keep SA crime down, DA says

Only an honest and professional police service will help South Africa turn the tide against violent crimes.

This is according to DA leader in Gauteng John Moodey who was reacting to crime statistics released by the South African Police Service in Parliament on Thursday.

The stats showed that a total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018, and March 31 this year. Attempted murders increased by 4.1% and more than 700 murders were committed by children.

Murders in Gauteng increased by 262 murder to 4,495 and rape has increased by 355 cases from 8,062 to 8,417;

Moodey said people of Gauteng had no confidence in the police whose job was to protect them.