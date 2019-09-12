Crime stats point to breakdown of rule of law in SA - Cope

The rise in murders, attempted murder and rape are a clear indications that there is a serious breakdown in law and order in the country.

This is the reaction of the Congress of the People following the release of the national crime statistics earlier on Thursday showing a rise in violent crimes.

The statistics presented in parliament showed a 4.6% rise in sexual offences to 52,420 cases recorded in the 2018/19 reporting period, up from the 50,108 cases recorded the previous year.

Gauteng, which had the most recorded cases, saw a 6.3% hike, as did KZN.

The stats showed that a total of 21,022 people were murdered in South Africa between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year. Attempted murder increased by 4.1% and more than 700 murders were committed by children.