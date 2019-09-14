SA drifting from Steve Biko, Robert Sobukwe's ideals

September 12. It was on this day that Steve Biko was transported naked, half-dead, on an open van from Port Elizabeth to Pretoria in 1977.

He had met his fatal injuries refusing to succumb to Afro-phobic monsters that were attempting to humiliate and dehumanise him.

He stood up to them because he believed that to succumb would be to betray the dignity of all black people.

He died defending the dignity of black people.

His life was about urging black people to overcome their fears, to restore their dignity and human worth. Of course, his influence resulted in Onkgopotse Tiro's open defiance at Turfloop in 1972; the courage to openly celebrate Frelimo's victory over colonialism in Mozambique in 1974; his explosive testimony at the SASO/BPC Trial in 1975/6 and the ultimate explosion of Soweto in June 1976.