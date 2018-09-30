Shining the light on Steve Biko

Bantu is a reflection on the journey that the country has travelled since Bantu Stephen Biko died in 1977.

The play currently on at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg is directed by Makhaola Ndebele and shines the light on Biko's writings, his legacy, and his untimely death 41 years ago.

The play starts with a long prayer by Moleboheng Shabalala, who portrays Ntsiki, Biko's wife.

Biko's life as a student leader and anti-apartheid activist in the 1960s and 1970s is told.

He was a co-founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement which sought to empower, conscientise, and mobilise blacks.