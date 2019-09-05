Moonchild opens up about being raped and being sexually harassed by a relative

South Africans are still in shock over the rising number of femicide cases and many women have come out to tell their story in solidarity.

Singer Moonchild Sanelly took to social media to speak out about being raped and in another incident was sexually assaulted by a relative.

Moonchild shared a post on Twitter and revealed how a family member sexually harassed her and when she went to report it to the police, they allegedly told her to go home and sort it out as a family.

“One time I was sexually harassed by [a relative] and went to report it with my friend Maps. The cops, both male and female, asked me what I was wearing and why I danced with [the family member] and [said] that I should go home and talk about it with my family. They took me in the van and drove me home.”

That was not the only time that Moonchild was assaulted as she explained that she was continuously molested by her cousin while she was growing up.