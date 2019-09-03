Unity is the answer for our country's prosperity

Technology has literally shrunk the global world. This day, we can see countries that were once third world with a paucity of natural resources yet have risen to be economic giants.

They source their raw materials from warring poor countries, they process and produce finished goods and then resell at a high price to the same countries in conflict.

The difference between the so-called developing and developed nations is not the political and economic isms they pursue, but how united they are.

As long as South Africans are divided along racial and other lines, prosperity will remain a distant fruit. We are a family in a tug of war. Unlike less endowed nations, our beloved land teems with abundance of raw materials.

Divisions and conflicts rob us, unity is the answer and all other things will fall into place!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale