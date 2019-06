The two uber crooks who orchestrated the demise of Eskom, namely Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh, are under the spotlight, as a full bench of judges has named and shamed them, with Trillion ordered to return all the money it was paid by this duo.

They flouted every rule in the book.

Trillion is refusing to return the money, so now is the time that the nation shouts out loud -"pay back the money you dirty, rotten scoundrels".

Peter Bachtis, Benoni