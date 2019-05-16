Transnet broke all rules to give a R25bn deal to a Chinese company

Transnet jumped through hoops, broke the law and astronomically inflated prices just to secure a Chinese locomotive company a sweet R25bn deal - a transaction facilitated by the Guptas and their cronies at the state-owned entity.

According to Transnet's acting chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry yesterday, China South Rail (CSR) appeared to have enjoyed special treatment from the company's former administration under Brian Molefe, whose fingerprints, along with those of his chief finance officer Anoj Singh, are all over dodgy deals dating back to 2012.

Mahomedy said Transnet violated sections of the Public Finance Management Act in irregularly awarding CSR three rail contracts worth about R25.2bn:

The first was for 95 locomotives, worth R2.7bn;

The second for 100 locomotives, worth R4.4bn; and

The third, to supply 359 out of 1,064 locomotives, worth R18.1bn.

It is believed R5.3bn from those deals was earmarked to be paid to various Gupta-linked entities in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.