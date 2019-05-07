The model of state capture at Transnet was built on three basic pillars.

This is according to the state-owned company’s board chairman‚ Popo Molefe‚ who told the state capture inquiry that upon the board’s appointment in May 2018‚ they were “astonished by the widespread corruption and willful disregard of the rules“.

Upon investigation‚ the board determined a pattern of a three-pronged approach through which the entity was captured before their appointment. The first‚ he told the commission‚ was “you are either with us or against us“.

“Employees who did not support the agenda were dismissed‚ transferred‚ or rendered redundant. Those who could not stomach this kind of behaviour resigned‚” Molefe said.

The second was the flouting of decision-making in Transnet’s procurement processes.

“They used systems that facilitated state capture. [The controversial contract with Neotel] would provide an example where normally the process of determining the business needs‚ the quality of product required and the scope of work would originate from the owner of business. With Neotel‚ the memorandum comes from the top‚ it does not come from the owner of business‚” he said.

And lastly‚ those who stood in the way were forced out.