Security guard is one of 7 arrested for theft from fire-damaged Bank of Lisbon building
City Power Security officers arrested seven suspects for cable theft early on Sunday morning in Johannesburg's inner city.
The security officers are part of teams deployed to protect the critical underground tunnels in the CBD that house valuable equipment including cables that ensure the city has power all the time‚ said City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena.
"City Power security spotted a suspicious Hyundai truck near Helen Joseph Street and attempted to stop it. The truck driver did not stop but sped off. The officers gave chase and the vehicle finally stopped around Braamfontein‚" he said in a statement.
Seven suspects were arrested in possession of 48 metres of 120×4 core copper cable‚ two flat screen TVs and 136 circuit breakers.
"The suspects stated that they stole the items at the Bank of Lisbon‚ the building that burnt in Johannesburg two months ago‚" said Mangena.
One of the suspects is a security guard from Mjayeli security services who was deployed at the same building‚ he said.
Police were called and the suspects were taken to Hillbrow police station.
"Our inner-city underground tunnels are constantly targeted by criminal elements and we have adapted our security strategy accordingly‚" said City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi. "These arrests prove that our electricity copper cable and other components are constantly a target of such criminals. However‚ given our improved efforts to safeguard our tunnels‚ the crime is now deflected to softer targets."
"The bravery of our security officers should be commended and‚ working together with law enforcement through the Non-Ferrous Metals Crime Combating Forum and other structures‚ we shall have these crimes stamped out‚" he added.
A case of possession of suspected stolen property‚ alternatively theft‚ has been opened.