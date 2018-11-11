City Power Security officers arrested seven suspects for cable theft early on Sunday morning in Johannesburg's inner city.

The security officers are part of teams deployed to protect the critical underground tunnels in the CBD that house valuable equipment including cables that ensure the city has power all the time‚ said City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena.

"City Power security spotted a suspicious Hyundai truck near Helen Joseph Street and attempted to stop it. The truck driver did not stop but sped off. The officers gave chase and the vehicle finally stopped around Braamfontein‚" he said in a statement.

Seven suspects were arrested in possession of 48 metres of 120×4 core copper cable‚ two flat screen TVs and 136 circuit breakers.

"The suspects stated that they stole the items at the Bank of Lisbon‚ the building that burnt in Johannesburg two months ago‚" said Mangena.