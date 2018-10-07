South Africa officially conveyed its condolences on Sunday to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where dozens of people died and were burnt when a tanker truck collided with a bus.

The vehicles collided on Saturday in the village of Mbuba. As fuel leaked out of the tanker‚ and people tried to collect it‚ it caught fire leaving more than 100 people with second degree burns. More than 50 people were killed.

“The South African Government‚ on behalf of the people of South Africa‚ has conveyed a message of condolences to the government and people of the DRC‚ and particularly to the families of all the victims of an oil tanker that collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of the DRC‚” said the department of international relations and cooperation in a statement on Sunday.