Now go for corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa
Despite a number of problems, ranging from an indelible ink that is actually effaceable to claims of people voting more than once, the general elections were a resounding success.
The final outcome, likely to be known by the end of today, will be, without doubt, an expression of the will of the people.
As expected, the ANC will retain power - albeit with a reduced majority. The party also looks set to remain in power in eight of the nine provinces - with the Western Cape remaining under the DA.
EFF will grow, but not strong enough for it to displace the DA as the official opposition. With all of these developments now clear, it is time we began a conversation about what happens next.
Although the same ruling party will still be in power, these elections mark an opportunity for change in SA.
The popular mandate that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received from the electorate gives him the power he needs in the necessary fight he will have to lead against corruption.
We hope that he does not squander the opportunity that voters have given him.