Now go for corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa

Despite a number of problems, ranging from an indelible ink that is actually effaceable to claims of people voting more than once, the general elections were a resounding success.

The final outcome, likely to be known by the end of today, will be, without doubt, an expression of the will of the people.

As expected, the ANC will retain power - albeit with a reduced majority. The party also looks set to remain in power in eight of the nine provinces - with the Western Cape remaining under the DA.