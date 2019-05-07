Mmusi Maimane not the face of the DA

Mmusi not the face of the DA

The T-shirts of nearly all the political parties have the face of the awaiting president except for the DA. Maybe the party is not sure whether Mmusi Maimane is fit to become SA president. I smell the rat. - Mr B, Diepkloof

Is the EFF ready to govern?

Is EFF aware it may win the polls? Have they identified individuals who will occupy ministerial positions? And, should they form a coalition, will they focus on serving SA and stop slandering even their coalition partners? - Chopo

I'm voting but flavour is gone

I'm happy election day is finally here. The campaign noise by the parties was driving me mad. I can't wait to vote even though many people, my kids too, say they are not going to vote. Has democracy lost its flavour? - Joseph, Mamelodi

Well done Bucs, just one to go

Well done Buccaneers for a point. It is not over, never give up; you'll win it in fine style at Orlando Stadium. Cape Town City is tough. Discipline, determination are going to achieve us our goal. The technical staff and players, just put the smiles back on the Happy People family. In you I trust. - Sputla, Zebediela

Ramaphosa taking us for fools

"We are sorry, but please vote us back (Sowetan, yesterday)", so says a person who is being investigated by the public protector. You must take us for bloody fools. - Gogo