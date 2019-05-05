Messages of condolence have been pouring in for EFF leader Julius Malema following the death of his grandmother with whom he enjoyed a close relationship.

The EFF said in a statement that Koko Sarah Malema had died on Saturday morning at her home in Seshego‚ Polokwane. Malema was raised by his grandmother after his mother‚ Florah‚ died during his childhood.

“It is with a heavy heart that we receive this news‚ knowing that just three weeks ago‚ the Malemas buried one of their aunts‚ the daughter of Koko Sarah‚” the party said.

“We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to our CIC Julius Malema‚ the entire Malema family‚ their relatives and friends. The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort‚ love and stability has been uprooted‚ forever‚ from their lives.

“May their hearts be comforted‚ in particular the CIC Julius Malema who is leading the most crucial election campaign in his politics career; leading from the forefront. Even more difficult‚ is to receive such news on the eve of the final elections Tshela Thupa Rally where he must deliver the final message of the EFF before the country goes to the polls.

“We wish him and his family‚ many of which are also EFF activists‚ a heart of strength and comfort‚” the EFF statement read.

The party said it was in close contact with Malema and his family and would continue to update the country on funeral preparations and details.

Several people took to Twitter to express their condolences to the EFF leader‚ including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“President Ramaphosa extends condolences to Mr Julius Malema and family‚” the presidency tweeted.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also expressed his condolences‚ saying he knew how much Malema’s grandmother meant to him.

“To my fellow Brother‚ Leader of the EFF @Julius_S_Malema I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your grandmother. We all know very well how much your grandmother meant to you and as such I pray with you and wish you strength.‚” Maimane tweeted.